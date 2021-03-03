Aperio Group LLC Purchases 5,516 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.30% of SpartanNash worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SpartanNash by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in SpartanNash by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,965.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPTN. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SPTN stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $665.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

