Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 1,788,443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 1,018,731 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 776,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 718,672 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 619,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $4,828,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

