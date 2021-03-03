Aperio Group LLC Sells 17,521 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,521 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Covanta worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Covanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Covanta by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Covanta by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Shares of CVA opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

