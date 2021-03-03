Aperio Group LLC Sells 6,779 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.10% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.