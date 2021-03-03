APIX (APIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $358,696.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded down 7% against the dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and $358,696.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.98 or 0.00781764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00062375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00029883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

