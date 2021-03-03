apM Coin (APM) Reaches One Day Volume of $617,397.00

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $617,397.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.91 or 0.00782517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00033023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00062005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00047651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

APM is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

