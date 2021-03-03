Apollo Medical (AMEH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Apollo Medical to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

