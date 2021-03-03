Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Down 52.9% in February

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the January 28th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 183.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Appen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS:APPEF opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Appen has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Relevance and Speech and Image.

