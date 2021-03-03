Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 11.8%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $156.34 and last traded at $157.35. Approximately 1,190,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,342,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.64.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total transaction of $1,383,269.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,044.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,888 shares of company stock worth $66,786,269 over the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Appian by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Appian by 396.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 296,014 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Appian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,846,000 after acquiring an additional 169,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

