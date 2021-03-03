Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Up 147.2% in February

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 147.2% from the January 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Appili Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91. Appili Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.