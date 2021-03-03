Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 34,672 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.6% of TCF National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

AAPL stock opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.05. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

