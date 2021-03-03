Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 158.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

