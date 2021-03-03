Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 281.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 61,389 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 289.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 149,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 111,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 284.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 168,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 124,990 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 328,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,021,000 after acquiring an additional 245,396 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 392.9% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 53,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 42,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple stock opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

