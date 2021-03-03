Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 2,031,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,899,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGTC shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $231.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

