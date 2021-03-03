Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 2,031,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,899,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.
Several analysts have issued reports on AGTC shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $231.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
