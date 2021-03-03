Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to announce $1.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $1.73 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 million to $3.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.54 million, with estimates ranging from $5.57 million to $7.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APVO shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APVO opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $147.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

