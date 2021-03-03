Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,362 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,451 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.47. 66,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.73. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.