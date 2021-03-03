Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 689 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,362 shares of company stock worth $8,243,851. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG traded down $11.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,064.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,968.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,729.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

