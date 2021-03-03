Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.94. 227,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,373. The company has a market cap of $179.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.