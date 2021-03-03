Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,088 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock traded down $6.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $557.14. 19,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $608.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $561.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.