Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 948 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 27,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

TMO traded down $6.06 on Wednesday, hitting $456.05. The company had a trading volume of 35,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

