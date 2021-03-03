Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102,625 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Target by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 33,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 430,826 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $76,054,000 after buying an additional 184,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.29. The stock had a trading volume of 214,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.43. The company has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.