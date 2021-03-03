Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,447. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

