Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after buying an additional 68,497 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.65. 34,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,991. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

