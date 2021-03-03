Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.22.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.22 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.77 and its 200-day moving average is $390.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

