Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.06. 25,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,530. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

