Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 477.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 46,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,819 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 122,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.86. 438,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,548,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $104.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

