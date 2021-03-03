Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 544 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after buying an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,167,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $36.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $542.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $542.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.52. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,750 shares of company stock valued at $27,423,638 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Loop Capital upped their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.