Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $90.60. 27,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average is $86.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

