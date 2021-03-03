Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Down 6.6%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 2,217,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,177,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $306.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.