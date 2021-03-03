Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Down 6.6%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 2,217,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,177,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $306.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
About Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.
