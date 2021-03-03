AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Down 11.9%

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) traded down 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.51. 2,803,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,727,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

AQB has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $458.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Richard L. Huber acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $463,521.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.