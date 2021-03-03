Aragon (ANT) Market Capitalization Reaches $206.19 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Aragon has a total market cap of $206.19 million and $127.77 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for $5.21 or 0.00010158 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aragon has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00781241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00034126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00046994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

