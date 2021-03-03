ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $2.15. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 281,830 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 182,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $237,199.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,847,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 529,252 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 22.3% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,248,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 227,364 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 460.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 218,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 75,998 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

