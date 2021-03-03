Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the January 28th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

EMBVF remained flat at $$4.65 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Arca Continental has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Arca Continental Company Profile

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola, flavor soft, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

