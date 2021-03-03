Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s stock price was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 2,075,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,754,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

FUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Aegis raised their price target on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.74 million, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 2.92.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

