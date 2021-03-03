Arcontech Group plc (ARC.L) (LON:ARC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $188.21

Shares of Arcontech Group plc (ARC.L) (LON:ARC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.21 ($2.46) and traded as high as GBX 189 ($2.47). Arcontech Group plc (ARC.L) shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.42), with a volume of 35,786 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 185.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 188.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of £24.66 million and a P/E ratio of 21.51.

Arcontech Group plc (ARC.L) Company Profile (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

