Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 525,000 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the January 28th total of 948,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 45.8% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 4,220,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,305,000 after buying an additional 1,326,259 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 679.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 98,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. 2,013,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

