Arcosa, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Equities researchers at G.Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Arcosa in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner expects that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year. G.Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Gabelli lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CJS Securities lowered Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of Arcosa stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,777. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $39,465,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,868,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 43,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.