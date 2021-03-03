Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RCUS. Mizuho raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.