Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

ARD traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.59. 130,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the third quarter worth $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 222.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.