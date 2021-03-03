Ardor Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Ardor has a total market cap of $184.67 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00273103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008302 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009507 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00068739 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,107.29 or 0.02175064 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

