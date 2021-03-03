Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.21.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,745 shares of company stock valued at $11,294,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after buying an additional 248,747 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.