Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 104,342 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up 1.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,819 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 582.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 289,249 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 784,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 229,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

