Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday.

ARES stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 160,971 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $7,506,077.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 9,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $465,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 944,774 shares of company stock valued at $46,041,469. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

