Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,425,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,591,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 499,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $138.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $140.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.