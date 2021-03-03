Argent Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.55.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.62. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $158.20.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.