Argent Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

NYSE CI opened at $219.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $230.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.