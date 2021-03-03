Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,193 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after buying an additional 2,717,561 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 267.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,863,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after buying an additional 1,356,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,496,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4,038.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 517,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 504,857 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,568,000 after purchasing an additional 373,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUN. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.61.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

