Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after acquiring an additional 225,723 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,279,000 after acquiring an additional 101,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FMC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

FMC opened at $105.52 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

