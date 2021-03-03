Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), but opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06), with a volume of 949,666 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.30. The firm has a market cap of £45.47 million and a P/E ratio of 7.29.

In other news, insider Kerim Sener bought 108,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,400 ($7,055.13). Also, insider Christopher Sangster bought 210,443 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,522.15 ($13,747.26).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

