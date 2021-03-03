Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather Sells 417 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.50, for a total transaction of $117,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $283,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.59, for a total transaction of $67,362.21.

On Friday, February 19th, Ann Mather sold 6,944 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $2,256,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $128,960.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $121,246.92.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total transaction of $290,110.00.

ANET traded down $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.94. The stock had a trading volume of 520,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,383. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after buying an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

